The Apple Watch Series 7 is an insane $115 off right now

Amazon’s big Prime Day event might not be until next week, but it’s hard to believe anything’s going to top this sale: Amazon is selling either the 41mm or 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 in green for $284 and $315, respectively, a ridiculous savings of $115 off the MSRP.

The Apple Watch Series 7 isn’t a huge upgrade over the Series 6, but it brings two notable improvements: a larger screen and faster charging. Plus it’s got everything that made its predecessor so great: EKG and blood-oxygen sensors, am always-on display, 18-hour battery life, and an array of health and fitness features. And of course, you’ll get watchOS 9 in the fall and years of OS updates.

So forget setting your alarm for Prime Day and grab this incredible deal right now.