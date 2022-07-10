Sign up for a full year of PlayStation Plus Essential now for just $55

God of War: Ragnarok. Saints Row. Marvel’s Midnight Sons. Gotham Knights. If you’re a PlayStation gamer, the rest of 2022 is monumentally stacked with killer releases. Of course, the only way to get the most out of the latest releases is with PlayStation Plus.

As a PlayStation Plus member, gamers unlock full online multiplayer access. Members can fire up their favorite PlayStation titles, then face off against or team up with any more than 47 million fellow PlayStation Plus community members.

Meanwhile, members also enjoy a bunch of monthly perks, including free games each month, which they can keep as long as they maintain their PS Plus account. July’s free titles include survival horror epic The Dark Pictures: Man of Medan, zany cooperative shooter Arcadegeddon, and perennial favorite Crash Bandicoot in Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.

There are also monthly discounts of up to 80 percent on some games, up to 100GB of free cloud game storage, and spoiler-free hints and tips for handfuls of supported PS5 games.

We’ll also give you a pro tip: These 12-month codes are stackable. So even if you’re a current PlayStation Plus member, you can input one of these codes and extend your membership for another year.

Right now, lock down a PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription for only $55.

PlayStation Plus Essential: 12-Month Subscription – $55

Access PlayStation Plus

Prices subject to change