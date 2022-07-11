Save nearly $40 off this easy-to-use video editing app

Not long ago, editing videos involved using complicated software that required hundreds of hours to master. But now, users who need to post straight to their TikTok feed don’t have time to deal with elaborate editing suites but still require the functionality of those heritage apps.

After a decade on the scene, Wondershare Filmora is one of those heritage apps, but it’s streamlined for intuitive video editing so that creators can assemble high-level projects quickly.

Rated 8.7 out of 10 on TrustRadius and 4.5 out of 5 on TechRadar, Filmora 11 features a robust set of templates to produce visually engaging videos in minutes. But if you want more editing freedom, Filmora offers professional-grade editing tools to customize your video the way you want it, and it’s compatible with all top file formats and codecs. Packed with visual effects, filters, blending modes, and more, there isn’t much a creative editor can’t achieve with Filmora.

Meanwhile, Filmora 11 also features some new additions to the venerable app, including a host of new audio editing abilities like one-click visualizers and normalization, as well as new echo, reverb, and phone effects. There’s even a speech-to-text feature for creating subtitles almost instantly.

Available for Mac or Windows, you can get a Wondershare Filmora Video Editor: Perpetual License for $69.99 or $39 off.

Wondershare Filmora Video Editor: Perpetual License – $69.99

See Deal

Prices subject to change