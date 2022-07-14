Completely charge your Apple Watch on the go with this $20 wireless keychain charger

You can never go wrong with portable power. And when your Apple Watch starts running low in the middle of your day, a timely jolt from this $19.99 Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain can keep you powering through.

While most chargers are hefty bricks, this 950mAh smart charger only weighs a few ounces and easily snaps onto a keychain or belt loop for when you need it. Rated 4.5 out of 5 in our store, the charger automatically attaches to most Apple Watch models through the magnetic center ring and wirelessly feeds power to your thirsty watch. The magnetic hold is even strong enough that you can adjust the charging angle to an optimal position while maintaining your charge.

Charging sessions are protected against overheating, over-current, over-voltage, or short-circuiting. At the same time, the four LED indicator lights will keep you updated on your watch’s charging status.

This super-convenient Apple Watch Wireless Charger Keychain retails for $49.95, but with the current deal, you can get it for $19.99 or almost 60% off.

