Apple’s entry-level iPad is cheaper than ever ahead of Prime Day

With just hours to go until Amazon’s big Prime Day extravaganza, we’re already seeing massive savings on Apple products. Now it’s the iPad’s turn: Amazon is selling the 9th generation iPad in space gray for $299, a savings of $30 off the MSRP and the lowest price we’ve seen.

Apple’s entry level iPad has a 10.2-inch display and an A13 Bionic processor along with Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, and an 8MP camera. It has Apple’s older iPad design with a home button, but it’s still a fantastic tablet capable of running iPadOS 16 in the fall and is sure to get many years of updates.

In our 4-star review, we called the iPad “a great choice” and “a very capable device that will prove pleasant to use and last for years.” So skip Prime Day and go grab one right now.