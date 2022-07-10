TagVault: Pet review: Attach an AirTag to your pet’s collar

At a glance Expert’s Rating Pros Self-tapping screws for collar attachment

Rugged hard plastic design is waterproof

Includes necessary Torx screwdrivers

Battery replacement without removing case from collar

Replacement guarantee for pet destruction Cons Bulky for smaller animals

Permanent holes in collar Our Verdict TagVault: Pet provides a secure, rugged, waterproof compartment for an AirTag to track a pet.

Almost as soon as the AirTag appeared, people asked whether it was a good approach to help track pets. Absolutely—with the proviso that there was no good way to attach an AirTag to most pet collars. A keychain case would tangle, potentially trapping your pet in a crevice or exposing the AirTag to damage or loss—or just both worrying the pet on its collar.

ElevationLab’s TagVault: Pet is part of their rugged waterproof AirTag case series, bringing the same attention to detail as they have with their TagVault: Keychain. Like that case, the TagVault: Pet uses screws with the small Torx T6 star-shaped drive for the portion that contains the AirTag and maintains the waterproof seal. The kit includes a steel Torx T6 L-shaped wrench with screw tips on both ends.

As with its other TagVault products, the case only slightly muffles the sound, but the hard plastic doesn’t block signals for Bluetooth (Find My network) or ultrawideband (for Precision Finding). It also makes the AirTag nondescript, potentially preventing a petnapper from understanding its tracking purpose.

The pet version’s case has two additional screws on the side opposite those that seal the case. These screws are piercing, self-tapping screws with a T10 slot. They’re used to hold a hard plastic anchor to provide further stability when attached. The packaging includes a small visual instruction guide.

No awl, nail, or drill is required to use the screws with any collar up to 0.2 inches (5 mm). ElevationLab recommends using their AirTag collar case only with pets weighing about 10 lbs (4.5 kg) or larger. On a smaller animal or narrow collar, the case could protrude enough to bother the pet.

The company provides a T10 screwdriver to provide the torque necessary to attach the anchor. I tested attaching the tag to a 0.1-inch nylon braided collar, and it took just a couple of minutes and a little elbow grease to secure the screws through the anchor.

The orientation of the case is such that you can remove the AirTag to change its battery without detaching the case from the collar.

The TagVault: Pet can be removed, although it will leave small holes in leather, cork, or other solid-material collars. In a braided collar, the holes are hardly noticeable after removing the case.

Because the case is intended for pets, ElevationLab has a simple guarantee on its site: “We designed this to be overbuilt, but if your dog somehow destroys it, we will replace it.” (Larger cats aren’t mentioned.)

The waterproof TagVault: Pet should help keep track of your domesticated companion through fog, rain, puddles, and lakes, as long as they’re not too far away from humans with Apple devices.