Nomad Glasses Strap review: Retrieve left-behind glasses with this AirTag case

Of all the goods we carry with us, our eyeglasses and sunglasses may be the most expensive non-electronic gear. Prescription or fashionable versions of each–some manage to be both–may cost hundreds of dollars. They’re also perilously easy to lose.

Nomad has tried to pair the utility of Apple’s AirTag tracker with a glasses strap. Setting down your glasses or having them fall off your head, hat, or where you’re sure you tucked them folded into a shirt may no longer mean they’re lost forever.

To accommodate many kinds of glass stems, Nomad includes three kinds of interchangeable tips that snap snugly into the ends of the strap’s cord. You can adjust the strap to provide a tight or loose fit, and friction keeps that tension in place until you change it again.

While Nomad says the case is waterproof, it’s open on one side. However, an AirTag has IP67 water and dust resistance, allowing it to be splashed, sprayed, or even submerged (up to 3.3 feet/1 meter for up 30 minutes). The case’s TPU rubber will resist sweat and other damage. If your glasses wind up in the shallows or a puddle, tracking should continue to work.

The AirTag is rather ungainly in proportion to the cord and glasses, making it an imperfect partner. Nomad has done everything in its power to make the case portion invisible, compact, rugged, and comfortable. But some people may find the packaging too obtrusive or it might bother them in routine usage.

The only way to improve on this design would be to build Find My network technology into a pair of eyeglasses or sunglasses. Right now, those would have to be some truly chunky frames.

Bottom line

Nomad has designed the best glasses strap currently feasible to hold an AirTag, but your perception may vary based on its size and weight, and how it lies on the back of your head.