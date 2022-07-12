Save £19 on AirTags 4-pack in chunky discount

Amazon UK is offering a chunky £19 discount on Apple’s AirTags in a 4-pack. This has an RRP of £99, but is currently available from Amazon for £79.99.

Note that this isn’t a new offer, nor is it tied specifically to Prime Day 2022. Indeed, on a couple of occasions this year Amazon has managed to go slightly lower still, with a lowest recorded price of £79.02. Since the start of 2022 the 4-pack has largely been fluctuating between £80 and £86.

Nevertheless, this is an excellent deal for anyone who’s in the market for Apple’s Bluetooth tracker, which is ideally suited to slipping inside a wallet or, with the suitable accessory, attaching to key rings or bags. In our review we praised its excellent design, small size and easy-to-change battery.

Amazon UK is also offering a discount on the single pack, but one that’s far less compelling: a £2 drop from an RRP of £29 to a sale price of £27. We’d go for the 4-pack, and not just because of the larger discount–once you’ve tried out an AirTag, in our experience, you’ll want to attach them to all sorts of items.

US readers are out of luck, we’re afraid: Amazon US is currently selling the same 4-pack of AirTags for $97.61, a far smaller discount on the $99 MSRP.

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals? Check these out: