Microsoft Office Home & Student discounted for Prime Day

Students and home users of Microsoft Office can save money on Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021 today.

If you’re in the UK an Amazon Prime Day deal can save you 32% off the price of a copy of Microsoft Office 2021 Home and Student (Mac or Windows version). You can get Office for Mac for £81.99, rather than the usual RRP of £119.99.

It’s a one-time purchase, which means you won’t be tied into a subscription that will be renewed at full price in a year from now. The discount is only for an Activation Code in Box, rather than via email. The offer will end on July 13, 2022.

Get Microsoft Office for Mac for £81.99 (£38 off)

In the US you can also save money on Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021, but this deal isn’t specific to Prime Day. There is $25 off the price of a one-time purchase (via a download). Office for Mac Home & Student usually costs $149.99.

Get Microsoft Office for Mac for $124.99 ($25 off)

