The latest Apple Watch has never been this cheap

Amazon is slashing $120 off the Apple Watch Series 7 and $60 off the Apple Watch SE for Prime Day.
By Michael Simon
It’s Amazon Prime Day and there are lots of deals to be found. But none are better than this one: Amazon has slashed $120 nearly every model and color of the Apple Watch Series 7, bringing prices down to incredible all-time low prices.

Here are the models that are on sale:

You can also save the same amount on GPS+Cellular models. And if you want to pick up an Apple Watch SE instead, you can save $60 on any of those models too:

The Apple Watch Series 7 has the largest screen and fastest charging Apple has ever put in an Apple Watch. It’s also loaded with fitness sensors and features, including EKG and blood-oxygen, noise monitoring, and fall detection. You’ll also get an always-on display, 18-hour battery life, and years of OS updates. Meanwhile, the Apple Watch SE is a lower-end model that doesn’t have the next-generation sensors or always-on display that the Series 7 has. However, it’s still a great watch that’s miles ahead of its competition.

