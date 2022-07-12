Amazon’s incredible Prime Day AirPods deals are too good to pass up

Amazon often discounts AirPods to very good prices, but it’s outdone itself for Prime Day. Amazon has slashed prices the second-generation AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max to the lowest of the year. Here are the models on sale:

You probably already know how great AirPods are, but allow us to refresh your memory. The second-generation AirPods are still a fantastic pair of entry-level earbuds with long battery life and excellent sound, the AirPods Pro bring noise-cancelation and a tight fit for runners, and the AirPods Max are luxurious over-ear headphones with incredible audio. We heartily recommend all three models at these prices.

We’re pretty sure that a new model of AirPods Pro is arriving this fall, but it’s starting to look like it won’t be that much of an upgrade. So if you’re been holding out, now’s the time to buy.