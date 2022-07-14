Macworld Podcast: Is the new M2 MacBook Air worth the money?

Apple has done a major update to its popular MacBook Air laptop, and we got our hands on one. Is the MacBook Air reaching new heights? Or does it leave us yearning for the old Air? Find out on this episode of the Macworld Podcast.

This is episode 800 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Read our full review of the M2 MacBook Air.

Listen to episode 800

Amazon

You can subscribe to the Macworld Podcast—or leave us a review!—right here in the Podcasts app. Or you can point your favorite podcast-savvy RSS reader at: http://feeds.soundcloud.com/users/58576458-macworld/tracks

The Macworld Podcast is also available on Spotify or on Amazon Music.

To find previous episodes, visit Macworld’s podcast page or our home on Soundcloud.