TagVault: Wallet review: Get a good fit for an AirTag in a wallet

Resistant to tearing and stretching Cons Uneven thickness may not feel ideal in all wallets Our Verdict The TagVault: Wallet provides two minimal approaches to an AirTag case that fits within a slim wallet.

There’s an Apple Wallet, but not Apple wallet. Until the Cupertino computer giant decides to put rich Corinthian leather or vegan pleather in our pockets, we won’t be able to track easily when our cash, cards, and ID go astray. The TagVault: Wallet offers the most minimal possible answer to this problem: a simple rubbery rectangle with a slot to hold an AirTag tracker.

It’s hard to imagine anything more minimal than this case, designed to hold an AirTag firmly in place. It comes in two form factors: standard, 3.25 by 1.5 inches (83 by 38 mm), and compact, 2 by 1.5 inches (51 by 38 mm). Both are 0.05 inches (1.3 mm) thick. The more rectangular style works well in billfold slots; the squarer design in other parts of a wallet.

You add an AirTag by manipulating it with little effort into the molded opening. Friction keeps it in place. The case’s maker, ElevationLab, doesn’t disclose the ingredients of the rubbery case material. It’s resilient to efforts to tear it or stretch it out of shape. The pleasant rubbery surface keeps it from moving around.

With the AirTag exposed front and back, there’s no additional blocking beyond your wallet to block wireless signals for tracking and Precision Finding.

ElevationLab’s approach is one of a few different styles available; if it doesn’t seem to match your needs, check others, such as the Nomad Card for AirTag, a rigid holder.

Bottom line

Get a TagVault: Wallet if you want the least possible material in your wallet to protect an AirTag and keep it in place.