Upgrade your Apple gear and save hundreds with these Prime Day bundles

With about 18 hours left until Amazon’s Prime Day extravaganza is over, we’re still seeing great prices on some of our favorite Apple devices. So good, in fact, that you can get a whole Apple setup and save hundreds in the process. We’ve put together our favorite Apple devices and accessories into bundles to save you time and money.

For the Mac gamer

We know that Macs aren’t exactly known for their gaming prowess, but that doesn’t mean you can’t play great games on it. And with this monitor, you’ll never want to stop.

For the extreme athlete

Athletes can leave their iPhone behind with an Apple Watch and a pair of AIrPods to accompany them on their workout. This bundle will set you up with everything you need to untether completely.

For the hardcore multitasker

If you’re serious about getting things done, you can’t settle for cut-rate equipment. With this bundle you’ll have everything you need to work hard and play hard, and, thanks to Universal Control, multitask hard.