Large discounts on M2 and M1 Pro MacBook Pros

Anyone in the market for a powerful new laptop should head over to Amazon, where Apple’s M2 and M1 Pro MacBook Pros are enjoying hefty discounts.

The brand-new M2 model, which we refer to as a “powerful tweener” in our 3.5-star review, is already discounted by £100 on Amazon UK. It has an RRP of £1,349, but is available for £1,249. Grab it before stock runs out.

That’s the entry-level model in silver, but there are similar discounts for other color and spec options: the Space Gray model is £71.64 off, while the version with a 512GB SSD is £99.02 off.

Amazon US, meanwhile, has large discounts on the powerful M1 Pro MacBook Pro from last year, which we gave a 4.5-star review. That’s an older model, but the M1 Pro is actually more powerful than the M2 in many respects.

The 14-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro model is $250 off at Amazon US right now; the 16-inch is also $250 off in both colors.

Amazon U.K. is also discounting these 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, including £244 off the 14-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro, M1 Pro.

Note that these discounts are not limited to Prime members. Anyone can benefit from the price cuts.

For more information on the discounts available on July 12-13, read our selection of the best Prime Day MacBook Pro deals, and our roundup of the best Prime Day Apple deals.