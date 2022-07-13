Home / iPad
Deal

Prime day last call: Save $90 on the iPad mini

Get Apple's smallest tablet for a giant discount.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld

For the past two days we’ve been tracking Apple deals at Amazon as part of Prime Day, but this one isn’t even at Amazon: Walmart is selling the iPad mini in Space Gray, Pink, Purple, or Starlight for $409, a savings of $90 and the best price we’ve ever seen in months. The 256GB model is also on sale for $549 ($100 off) in every color except purple.

The iPad mini is a great small tablet, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and speedy A15 processor, as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery line, and a USB-C port.

Plus it’s the lightest tablet Apple makes at just over half-a-pound. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.

, Executive Editor

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

Recent stories by Michael Simon: