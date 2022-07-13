Prime day last call: Save $90 on the iPad mini

For the past two days we’ve been tracking Apple deals at Amazon as part of Prime Day, but this one isn’t even at Amazon: Walmart is selling the iPad mini in Space Gray, Pink, Purple, or Starlight for $409, a savings of $90 and the best price we’ve ever seen in months. The 256GB model is also on sale for $549 ($100 off) in every color except purple.

The iPad mini is a great small tablet, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, and speedy A15 processor, as well as a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, 10-hour battery line, and a USB-C port.

Plus it’s the lightest tablet Apple makes at just over half-a-pound. So go grab one before the price shoots back up.