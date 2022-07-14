Missed out on Prime Day? These Apple deals are still going strong

Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 is officially behind us, but if you regret not taking advantage of one of the Apple deals, all is not lost. Several excellent deals are still going strong so head over to Amazon to grab these holdover deals before the prices go back up.
AirPods
The $89 deal on the second-generation AirPods has sold out, but Amazon is still discounting the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to near-all-time lows.
- AirPods Pro: $169 ($79 off)
- AirPods Max: $449 ($100 off)
Apple Watch
Unfortunately, the incredible $120 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7 is over—and most models are sold out—but you can still grab a great deal on an Apple Watch SE:
- Apple Watch SE (40mm): $230 ($49 off)
- Apple Watch SE (44mm): $249 ($60 off)
iPad
While we didn’t see any all-time-low deals on the iPad this Prime Day, many models saw significant discounts, most of which are still going on. Plus Walmart has the iPad mini for $409, a savings of $90.
- 2022 iPad Air (64GB): $569 ($30 off)
- 10.2-inch iPad (64GB): $299 ($30 off)
- 11-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $699 ($100 off)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (128GB): $999 ($100 off)
- 12.9-inch iPad Pro (2TB): $1,999 ($200 off)
MacBook
While we haven’t gotten any significant discounts on the newest M2 MacBooks, Amazon is slashing prices on the M1 models. And Costco has a clearance sale on the discontinued MacBook Air and Pro models as well.
- M1 MacBook Air (256GB): $899 ($100 off)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (512GB): $1,799 ($200 off all models)
- 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB): $2,299 ($200 off all models)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB): $2,299 ($200 off all models)
- 16-inch MacBook Pro (1TB): $2,449 ($250 off all models)
Mac mini
While we await the release of the M2 Mac mini, Amazon is cutting prices on the existing model.
- M1 Mac mini, 256GB: $580 ($110 off)
- M1 Mac mini, 512GB: $849 ($50 off)