Missed out on Prime Day? These Apple deals are still going strong

Amazon’s Prime Day 2022 is officially behind us, but if you regret not taking advantage of one of the Apple deals, all is not lost. Several excellent deals are still going strong so head over to Amazon to grab these holdover deals before the prices go back up.

AirPods

The $89 deal on the second-generation AirPods has sold out, but Amazon is still discounting the AirPods Pro and AirPods Max to near-all-time lows.

Apple Watch

Unfortunately, the incredible $120 discount on the Apple Watch Series 7 is over—and most models are sold out—but you can still grab a great deal on an Apple Watch SE:

iPad

While we didn’t see any all-time-low deals on the iPad this Prime Day, many models saw significant discounts, most of which are still going on. Plus Walmart has the iPad mini for $409, a savings of $90.

MacBook

While we haven’t gotten any significant discounts on the newest M2 MacBooks, Amazon is slashing prices on the M1 models. And Costco has a clearance sale on the discontinued MacBook Air and Pro models as well.

Mac mini

While we await the release of the M2 Mac mini, Amazon is cutting prices on the existing model.