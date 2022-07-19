This 5-in-1 charging powerhouse is a direct energy bolt for all your favorite Apple devices

You’re an Apple fan. Which likely means your collection of slick, helpful Apple products continues to grow. But at a certain point, all that tech needs to drink up, which means you need a means to keep all those devices happy when they all need to power up at once.

Thankfully, the OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is equipped for just such an energy emergency. It’s called the world’s first penta-functional charging hub for a reason, capable of powering up to five different USB-A, USB-C and Qi-enabled devices charged when each starts running low.

While the easy access array of connection options offer plenty of charging variety, each component also assesses each device and optimizes the power flow so the device will be back to full strength as fast as possible. Since the Q5 is engineered specifically for Apple products, it’s a breeze to get an iPhone, iPad, AirPods, an Apple Watch, and even an Apple Pencil at their peak performance level in no time.

Meanwhile, the Q5’s modular design makes it simple to even break the station down so you can use the base station and the charging pad separately.

The OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station is a $120 value, but as part of this current offer, you can get one now at nearly half off, down to just $69.99.

Prices are subject to change

OMNIA Q5 5-in-1 Wireless Charging Station – $69.99

Charge up for $69.99