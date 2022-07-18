MagellanTV serves up thousands of streaming documentary movies and shows for life

If you’re curling up on the couch tonight to watch a documentary, that doesn’t make you an oddball. In fact, plunging into non-fiction shows about real-life people and events has become the fastest-growing genre among the major streaming platforms. Since the start of 2019, demand for documentaries is up over 140% (https://www.parrotanalytics.com/insights/us-documentary-trends-q1-2021/).

Rather than sorting through everything from Netflix, Amazon, and others, you can instead get right to the documentary good stuff with a subscription to a service that specializes in documentary films and series, MagellanTV.

The ad-free streamer is home to over 3,000 high-quality movies and series from world-renowned filmmakers, all centered on the greatest stories ever told — because they all actually happened. Available to stream from almost any web-enabled device, viewers can load up on docs focused on history, nature, science, space, true crime, and more.

Meanwhile, MagellanTV keeps offering new content to its members each and every week, assuring there’s always something new, entertaining, and enlightening to watch and learn.

That level of access to scores of the best documentary films and series is available now with a lifetime subscription to MagellanTV at nearly 90 percent off its regular price. New subscribers can now earn an extra $70 off the already discounted rate, dropping a lifetime MagellanTV membership down to just $199.

Prices are subject to change

MagellanTV Documentary Streaming Service: Lifetime Subscription – $199

Get it all for $199