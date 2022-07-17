This $80 device could knock out your problem snoring permanently

Nobody ever talks about how much they enjoy snoring. From the snorer to those who have to put up with it all night, it’s a physiological tick that every sufferer would love to be rid of once and for all.

While no solution is absolute, users of the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus have notched some great results with the device that attacks snoring right at its root.

Snoring starts when the muscles around the throat loosen up while we sleep, literally allowing the skin to go slack, airways to constrict, and the flow of air being disruptive as it comes in and out of the body.

The Snore Circle is positioned under the chin as its high-precision sensor and patented intelligent algorithm stand guard, monitoring for the loosening of those throat, neck, and jaw muscles. When that happens, the device uses EMA+TENS technology to send a small, harmless, and painless electrical current that stimulates the nerves, retightens the muscles, and reopens the airway to eliminate snoring.

From mild snorers to serious lumberjacks, the Snore Circle features 30 different intensity levels so users can find just the level of muscle stimulation they need to be effective.

Regularly priced at $119, you can get the Snore Circle YA4200 Electronic Muscle Stimulator Plus now for only $79.99 while this offer lasts.

