This convenient 3-in-1 wireless charging station can save you from awkward dead devices

Versatility is the name of the game in the charging world. Your charging equipment needs to be ready to deliver power to all sorts of devices in all sorts of configurations in all sorts of different positions. Thankfully, they don’t get much more versatile than the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand.

If you lay it flat, the station includes three separate pads, each capable of serving energy to any three Qi-compatible iOS or Android phones, Bluetooth earbuds, smartwatches, and more, all at once.

But since you may not want a pad to just lay all your devices on, this stand folds into another mode, a standing triangle that holds an Apple Watch securely or allows users to charge up their phone while in landscape mode to enjoy video playback, FaceTiming, and more.

It’s also MagSafe compatible, for wirelessly charging an iPhone 12 with magnetic auto-alignment for a clean power transfer.

This station is also built for travel. Users can literally just fold it up and slip it into their back pocket to go almost anywhere, a space-saving helper no bigger than a wallet, yet still able to serve the necessary power when it’s needed most.

Regularly priced at $69.99, the MagStack Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station with Floating Stand is now on sale at 35% off, available for $25 off at just $44.99.

Prices are subject to change

