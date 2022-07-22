With Spotify Music Converter, you can record and save all your favorite music

Look, we all love the convenience of streaming music. Just push the button… and you get the artists you want. But even the streaming giants like Spotify aren’t the same as curating your own personal collection of favorites. And when you hear something brand new that you instantly love, wouldn’t it be great to just immediately add it to your assortment of classics?

You can’t do that with a free Spotify account. Heck, you’re even restricted under a Spotify Premium membership. But with Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter, you can download and save Spotify music right to your computer, even if you’re only a free Spotify user.

With this converter, you can save any Spotify track in your file format of choice, including MP3, M4A, WAV or even FLAC with 100% of the original sound quality. Unlike similar apps, Spotify Music Converter is incredibly user-friendly with drag and drop, copy and paste functionality that keeps everything simple.

This app even strips out Digital rights management (DRM) technology used to restrict the spread of copyrighted material, while still maintaining all the original music ID tags and other metadata.

Right now, you can also pick up Ondesoft Spotify Music Converter at almost half price. Retailing for $39.95, it’s on sale now for just $19.99.

Prices are subject to change

