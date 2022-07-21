This projector that brings home entertainment anywhere you go is now almost 40% off

Everybody loves the convenience of being able to watch video, TV shows, and even movies right on their phone. But at that size, it’s a solo experience. If you want to include your family or your friends, a tiny phone screen won’t cut it. With the BLJ-111 Mini Portable Projector, you can blast a giant screen image to please your entire crowd, all from a device barely larger than your phone.

At less than eight inches long and weighing barely nine ounces, this projector packs a lot of punch for its tiny size. Boasting ports for HDMI, SD, USB, and AV connections, the device produces a powerful 800 lumens image, capable of projecting your content up to six feet at a screen size about 5 feet across in full HD 920×1080 resolution.

Whether you’re streaming from a phone or playing from a USB drive, viewers get a premium picture, expansive color, and a true cinematic experience you’d likely never expect from a unit this tiny. Tiny, but mighty though, as this projector is even sporting its own innovative cooling system, using heat dissipation to ensure long-term safe use as well as limited noise reduction.

Available in four different colors, the BLJ-111 Mini Portable Projector is on sale now for almost 40% off at just $119.99 with the current deal.

Prices are subject to change\

BLJ-111 Mini Portable Projector (Blue) – $119.99

Bring it home for $119.99