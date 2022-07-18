Home / Apple / News
News

Try to spot Siri, an iPhone, and an Apple Pencil in Apple’s flowery new wallpaper

Download floral wallpaper to your iPhone, iPad or Mac to coincide with new store opening on London's Brompton Road.
David Price
By David Price
Editor, Macworld
Apple Brompton Road wallpaper
Apple

Apple has announced the imminent opening of its newest Apple Store–another venue in London, on the Brompton Road–and released a flowery new wallpaper to coincide with the launch.

“Our newest store on London’s iconic Brompton Road, a moment away from Hyde Park, is almost ready to explore,” reads a notice on Apple’s site. “It’s a place where your boldest ideas can bloom, and we’re here to help them grow.”

This floral theme is carried across to a new wallpaper Apple has created and made available on the same page. The versions for iPhone and iPad are a simple Apple logo made of flowers and Apple products and logos (plus a butterfly made of iCloud logos and an Apple Pencil), but there’s also a more complicated version for the Mac featuring an entire flowerbed of hybrid plants.

Apple Brompton Road wallpaper for iPad

Apple

Brompton Road is a lovely and extremely luxurious part of London, running from Knightsbridge to the Fulham Road and encompassing Harrods, Harvey Nichols, and a branch of the Hawksmoor steak restaurant chain. But it’s debatable whether visitors to the store will find the location quite as flower-strewn as the wallpaper implies; it’s close to Hyde Park, as Apple notes, but still a busy built-up road in a busy built-up city. Maybe Apple will fill the store itself with greenery. We’ll know more when the store opens July 28.

If you’re in the mood for nature-themed wallpapers, it’s also worth considering the clownfish offering in iOS 16, which is available if you download the beta.

, Editor

David has loved the iPhone since covering the original 2007 launch; later his obsession expanded to include iPad and Apple Watch. He offers advice to owners (and prospective owners) of these devices.

Recent stories by David Price: