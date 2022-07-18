The iPad mini is cheaper today than it was on Prime Day

If you were looking to buy an iPad mini over Prime Day, there were precious few deals to choose from. That’s no longer the case: Today you can save $100 on Apple’s tiny tablet thanks to huge discounts at Amazon and Best Buy. Here are the models being offered:

iPad mini (64GB, Wi-Fi only, all colors): $400 ($99 off at Best Buy)

iPad mini (64GB, WiFi + Cellular, all colors): $550 ($99 off at Amazon)

iPad mini (256GB, WiFi + Cellular, pink): $700 ($99 off at Amazon)

The iPad mini was updated in late 2021, with an 8.3-inch display, Touch ID-enabled power button, a speedy A15 processor, and a USB-C charging port. If you’re buying the cellular mode, you’ll get 5G support as well. At 0.65 pounds, it’s the lightest iPad Apple makes, and its small size makes it incredibly portable and versatile.

And now it’s quite a bit cheaper too. So go grab one before the price goes back up.