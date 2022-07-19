Take up to $230 off the 2020 iPad Air in massive Costco blowout sale

The newest iPad Air has an M1 chip and Center Stage camera, but the 2020 model is still an excellent tablet—especially when you find one at a discount. And we’ve never seen a better one than this: Costco is selling the 2020 iPad Air for $400 (64GB) and $520 (256 GB), a savings of $199 and $229, respectively. You don’t need to be a Costco member to take advantage of this sale.

The 2020 iPad Air has the same design as the newest model, with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, a Touch ID-enabled power button, and slim, uniform bezels. The main differences between the two models are the processor (A14 versus M1), memory (4GB vs 8GB), and front camera (12MP Ultra Wide vs 7MP Wide). Those are all nice upgrades, but the savings here are even nicer.

We loved the 2020 model in our review, calling it “a better buy than the iPad Pro for most people,” and our opinion hasn’t really changed, especially at this price. So go grab one before they’re gone forever.