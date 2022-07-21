Macworld Podcast: Preview of iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS 16

Apple will release its operating system updates this fall, but why wait until then? We’ve got our hands on iOS 16, macOS Ventura, and iPadOS 16, and we’re going to talk about what we love and hate in the new operating systems in this episode of the Macworld Podcast.
This is episode 801 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.
- iOS 16 public beta is out now—here’s how to get it
- The top new iOS 16 features coming to your iPhone this fall
- macOS Ventura public beta now available
- The top 5 macOS 13 Ventura features coming to your Mac
- Four new iPadOS 16 features that will change the way you use your tablet
