Apple and T-Mobile team up to offer a unique wireless plan for iPhones

T-Mobile has introduced a new mobile plan that’s uniquely made for small businesses that want their employees to us the latest iPhone. The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan includes Apple Business Essentials, AppleCare+ for Business Essentials, a new iPhone 13 for new lines, and more for a flat fee.

Priced at $50 per month per line (with at least six lines and a two-year committment), each member on the plan gets an iPhone 13 with 5G connectivity and unlimited talk, text, and premium smartphone data. The plan offers 200GB of hotspot data per month, unlimited Wi-Fi on select flights from Alaska Airlines, American, and Delta, as well as unlimited text and data and 5GB of free high-speed data per month in over 210 countries.

T-Mobile’s new wireless plan taps into Apple’s new Business Essentials subscription. Apple

T-Mobile’s plan also incorporates Apple Business Essentials, a subscription plan to help manage devices, cloud storage, and support. The app used to manage a plan offers easy ways to set up new devices, employees, and business groups; manage cloud storage; secure lost devices; and get 24/7 access to Apple support and on-site repairs for the iPhone.

If a business already has a T-Mobile plan, an a la carte option is available for free until the end of 2022. After that, it’s $2.99 per month per user.

“Teaming up with Apple is just one more way we can support small businesses as they continue to be the source of countless jobs and innovations across America,” said Callie Field, President, T-Mobile Business Group, in a press release. “The new Business Unlimited Ultimate+ for iPhone plan from T-Mobile will combine Business Essentials with blazing fast 5G service, a powerful new iPhone 13, and more — making IT even easier for small businesses, so they can do their best work,” added Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of Enterprise Product Marketing.

Customers can presumably upgrade to an iPhone 13 Pro, though it’s not clear whether the plan will offer an iPhone 14 when it arrives in the fall.