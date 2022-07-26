How to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac

The Mac’s FaceTime camera sucks–720p or 1080p, it doesn’t matter. But Apple can make great cameras, like those in the iPhone, and with macOS Ventura and iOS 16, Apple is leveraging its iPhone cameras so they can be used as a webcam through a new enhancement to macOS’s Continuity Camera feature.

If you’re sick of being embarrassed by the Mac’s image quality during video conferences, or you demand better quality for video recordings of yourself that you want to use, Continuity Camera is a godsend. And fortunately, it’s so easy to set up and use, that you’ll come to rely on it and only use the Mac’s built-in camera in emergencies.

Here’s how to set up and use Continuity Camera. But first, here are the requirements:

A Mac running macOS Ventura (the public beta is available now, with the official release happening this fall)

(the public beta is available now, with the official release happening this fall) An iPhone 8 or XR running iOS 16 (the public beta is available now, with the official release happening this fall)

(the public beta is available now, with the official release happening this fall) Logged into the same Apple ID account on the Mac and iPhone

account on the Mac and iPhone Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on both devices

on both devices iPhone 11 or later to use the Center Stage and Desk View features

to use the and features i Phone 12 or later to use the Studio Light feature

to use the feature You will probably want a camera mount that can hold the iPhone in place on top of your Mac’s display. In this article, I use a pre-release version of Belkin’s iPhone mount for MacBook, which is not yet available. It will be available in the fall, and keep in mind that the final version may differ slightly from the version I used. If you don’t have a mount, you can get use a tripod with a phone attachment.

A prototype of Belkin’s iPhone mount for MacBook, which uses MagSafe to hold an iPhone at the top of a display. Foundry

How to use an iPhone as a webcam in macOS Ventura