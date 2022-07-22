Why Apple’s latest iOS and macOS updates are more important than they seem

Apple this week released OS updates for all of its devices, likely the final ones to appear before the new versions land in the fall. On the surface, they seem quite minor, with very few new features to speak of, but that doesn’t mean you should drag your feet on updating.

The new OS updates are iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6, macOS 12.5 Monterey, watchOS 8.7, and tvOS 15.6. The only new feature people might notice is in the TV app, where Apple has added the option to restart, pause, rewind, or fast-forward when watching live sports, namely Friday Night Baseball.

Otherwise, there are a few specific bug fixes, including one where a Safari tab reverts back to a previous page and an iOS issue that caused braille devices to slow down or stop responding when in the Mail app.

But the main reason to update immediately is security. There are dozens of updates this round, several of which are critical:

iOS 15.6 and iPadOS 15.6: 37 updates

37 updates macOS Monterey 12.5: 50 updates

50 updates watchOS 8.7: 26 updates

26 updates tvOS 15.6: 27 updates

27 updates macOS Big Sur 11.6.8: 29 updates

29 updates Security Update 2022-005 Catalina: 36 updates

That’s a lot of updates, and even though many many obviously overlap between the systems, each contains some that are unique to the specific update. Even Safari got three security updates on its own. You can see all of them on Apple’s support page.

The security updates span the whole system, from the Apple File System to iCloud Photo Library, the Neural Engine, GPU drivers, and WebKit. Several of them could allow for root privileges or arbitrary code exaction, which is as severe as it gets.

Plus these updates are likely the last to arrive before the new OSes land in the fall, so if you have an iPhone or iPad that isn’t compatible with the upcoming iOS 16, you probably won’t be getting another update for a while (if ever), so make sure this one is installed ASAP. See These Apple devices won’t get any more annual updates.

To update your iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, head over to the Settings app, then General (iPhone or iPad) or System (Apple TV) and Software Update. On the Mac, go to System Preferences, then Software Update. You’ll need to go to General then Software Update in the Watch app on your iPhone to update the Apple Watch.