All-time low sale knocks $300 off the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro

The MacBook Air may be the newest hot laptop on the block, but if you want power, the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro are superior in every way. And today they’re cheaper than ever: Amazon is selling the 14-inch MacBook Pro (1TB) and the 16-inch MacBook Pro (512GB) for $2,199, a savings of $300 each and the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

This sale is on the base model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro and step-up 14-inch MacBook Pro, so the models are essentially identical other than the display size (14.2-inch vs 16-2-inch) and storage (1TB vs 512GB). You get an M1 Pro processor with a 10-core CPU and 16-core GPU,16GB of RAM, an incredible Liquid Retina XDR display, excellent battery life, fast charging, an array of ports including HDMI and MagSafe, and a six-speaker sound system with force-canceling woofers.

You can’t go wrong with either option and we don’t expect to see a bigger discount anytime soon. So head over to Amazon before the price goes back up.