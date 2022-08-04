Photos library won’t load? Time to rebuild it. Here’s how

Have a Photos library on your Mac that is missing previews, won’t open images or videos, or displays a never-changing message that it’s loading favorites or uploading images to iCloud Photos? Try rebuilding the Photos library:

Quit Photos. Hold down the Command and Option keys while launching Photos. When prompted, click Repair.

Click Repair and be prepared to wait.

The process can take a substantial amount of time for a large library, particularly if it’s stored on a hard drive and not on an SSD. When complete, Photos will load the library, and you may be back to normal.

This Mac 911 article is in response to a question submitted by Macworld reader Kasey.

