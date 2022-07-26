Home / iPad
Take an absurd $382 off the 11-inch M1 iPad Pro today

Amazon has slashed the price of the 1TB model.
Michael Simon
By Michael Simon
Executive Editor, Macworld
11-inch iPad pro
The 11-inch iPad Pro is one of the best tablets you can buy and today it’s one of the cheapest too: Amazon has slashed $381.86 off the price of the 1TB 11-inch iPad Pro, bringing the price down to $1,117.14 and easily topping the best price we’ve ever seen.

The 11-inch iPad Pro doesn’t have the Liquid Retina XDR display as its larger sibling, but with ProMotion, True Tone, and P3 wide color, your eyes won’t see the difference. Otherwise, it’s got the same great features: an M1 chip, Face ID, dual camera with LiDAR scanning, USB-C/Thunderbolt port for speedy charging and data transfers. 

In our 4-star review, we called the 11-inch iPad Pro a “supremely accomplished tablet,” and our opinion hasn’t changed, even with reports of an M2 model on the way. So go grab one while you can save a bundle.

Michael Simon has been covering Apple since the iPod was the iWalk. His obsession with technology goes back to his first PC—the IBM Thinkpad with the lift-up keyboard for swapping out the drive. He's still waiting for that to come back in style tbh.

