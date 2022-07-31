Join PlayStation Plus as an Essential member for about $5 a month

In case you haven’t been paying attention, the way you play your PlayStation games is changing. Where PlayStation Plus used to be the one-size-fits subscription option for everyone who wants to play games in multiplayer mode, add free games each month, and more, there are now three tiers of subscription for players to consider: Essential, Extra, and Premium.

Thankfully, PlayStation Plus Essential is probably the easiest of the new tiers to explain — because it’s basically all the same cool stuff that PlayStation Plus has always been featuring anyway.

PlayStation Plus Essential members still have access to playing with or against their friends in each game’s complete multiplayer glory. Challenge your pals or face off against any of PlayStation Plus’ more than 47 million fellow subscribers to get the most out of each and every game.

Meanwhile, Essential members also still receive access to free new PS4 games every month, plus PS5 games added regularly, all available to play and save for as long as they’re a member. Speaking of saving games, Essential also entitles users to up to 100GB of PS4 game data & 100GB of PS5 game data to the cloud. You can even pick up and resume games exactly where you left them on another PS4 or PS5 console.

And members of the Essential tier are also treated to exclusive discount offers for big price cuts of top games, accessories, and even pre-orders from the PlayStation Store.

Right now, you can lock in a one-year subscription to PlayStation Plus Essential access for about $5 a month, just $59.99 with this offer.

Prices are subject to change

