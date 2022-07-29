This tiny, portable LED light is 30 times brighter than your phone – and it’s 40% off

A trusty flashlight is one of those essential everyday carry items that you never want to be without. And trust us, the light on your phone isn’t good enough. Instead, hook yourself up with a blisteringly powerful LED that’s 30 times brighter than that phone light, yet is small enough to clip to your keychain for those moments you need it the most.

Sure, the 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight brings an ultra-bright 800 lumens of illumination with four adjustable light levels, but at less than 2.5 inches across and weighing less than 2 oz., it’s also perfectly suited to keep in your pocket for those key lighting jobs.

With a simple USB plug-in, the Maglight can store up to 3.5 hours of power in its rechargeable battery, and it’s water and dust resistant to survive anywhere you take it.

And since you may have non-Lighting-related needs once in a while, this all-in-one multi-tasker is ready to serve. There’s a carabiner to clip it almost anywhere, a built-in kickstand and a strong magnetic base to position it easily, and even a bottle opener for popping open a cold one after your tasks are done.

Retailing for $29.99, you can pick up an 8-in-1 Maglight Mini Super Bright Utility Flashlight now at 40%, down to just $17.99 while this offer lasts.

