Keep an eye on the dark web and protect your business data for just $49

Everyone knows about the dark web. But just because you know a shadowy section of the web full of illicit activities exists, that doesn’t mean you really know anything about it. Most people have never been there, though they’ve heard stories about how sensitive personal and professional information can find its way there. Of course, if you aren’t there to see it, how would you ever know your data has found its way into one of those rough corners of cyberspace?

Dark Web Monitoring for Business by InsecureWeb can tell you. With this service, your business has an early warning system, monitoring what happens on hidden websites, chat rooms, peer-to-peer networks, and beyond, then alerting you when credentials are exposed or compromised so you can take action and prevent an attack.

In addition to finding and protecting vulnerable data, members also receive the tools to stop email and brand impersonation with robust email security.

With a lifetime subscription, users get 1,000 credits each year to keep an eye on all the email addresses in one web domain, as well as 3 usernames, phone numbers, IP addresses, and personal emails, all renewed automatically annually.

A more than $3,200 value, users can get full lifetime access to Dark Web Monitoring for Business from InsecureWeb at over 90% off, down to only $49.

Prices are subject to change

Dark Web Monitoring for Business: Lifetime Subscription – $49

Light the dark web for $49