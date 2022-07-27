Get $1,000 worth of GameGuru game-building goodness for only $99

For those who have always been fascinated by how video games are created, and wanted to try their hand at making a game of their own, this is the collection for you.

That’s because The Definitive Game Making Collection Software Bundle isn’t just training in how to build a working, playable video game, but three dozen different expansion packs to make populating your gaming world with all kinds of cool stuff a whole lot easier.

At the heart of this package is GameGuru, an easy-to-use game-building environment created just for those looking to take their first steps into the game development world. Using their simple drag-and-drop style interface, learners can start understanding how a game is created, then start customizing to make games that fit your own style and personality.

Along with AppGameKit Classic and AppGameKit Studio to help elevate your game-building abilities, this collection is rounded out with a ginormous 36 DLC packs full of fantastic gaming items to use in your builds. It’s literally every DLC pack TheGameCreators ever produced.

Elements like sounds and texture to everyday game objects like trees and buildings to super-specific items like everything needed for a sci-fi mission to Mars, there are literally thousands of assets here, all waiting to be dropped into your game.

All the individual pieces found in The Definitive Game Making Collection Software Bundle are a nearly $1,100 value, but right now, it’s all available here for only $99.

Prices are subject to change

