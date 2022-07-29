The brand new 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is $250 off right now

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro with an M2 processor has barely been on shelves for a month and it’s already getting its first major discount: Best Buy is selling the 13-inch M2 MacBook Pro with 512GB of storage for $1,249 with a $200 discount and another $50 off when you sign up for a free My Best Buy account.

The 13-inch MacBook Pro M2 is identical to the M1 model apart from the faster chip. It still has the same design with a Touch Bar and larger bezels, but that doesn’t mean it’s still not a very good laptop. We wouldn’t recommend it over the M2 MacBook Air at full price, but at this discount it’s a fantastic option for anyone looking to upgrade from an older Intel laptop.

Best Buy is also discounting the 256GB model by $250 bringing the price to $1,099, but we recommend getting the one with 512GB of storage due to the slower SSD speeds. To get the full discount, you’ll need to sign up for a standard My Best Buy account, which is free and definitely worth the $50 savings.