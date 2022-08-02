Huru can help make sure your next job interview is flawless. Right now, it’s over 90% off.

You can hire a service to help you get your resume into peak shape for landing your dream job. But no matter how stellar your accomplishments are on paper, it likely won’t mean much if you bomb the interview.

A lifetime subscription to the Huru Job Interview Prep Coach can make sure that the darkest timeline never happens. With Huru, you can generate a mock interview for more than 300 different positions, then practice your interviewing skills until you get it right. You can even scan a QR code on a handful of supported job boards, and get a customized Huru interview instantly.

Then, all you have to do is conduct your interview. Huru isn’t some impersonal automated AI either. It takes your complete interview performance into account, assessing your answers as well as your voice, facial expressions, body language, and more.

After your interview, Huru also rolls out a detailed summary of your results, including a full review of your performance that highlights weaknesses for your attention as well as detailed suggestions for doing better next time.

With those tips to improve, job seekers can do their mock interview as often as they need, fine-tuning their answers to make sure they absolutely nail the real thing.

A lifetime of access to a Huru Job Interview Prep Coach subscription is a nearly $1,400 value, but for a limited time, you can enjoy that unlimited access for just $69.

Prices are subject to change

Huru Job Interview Prep Coach: Lifetime Subscription – $69

Ace the interview for $69