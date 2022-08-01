Get a Grade-A refurbished Apple iPad Pro for $50 off

Whether it’s you, a partner, a family member, or a good friend, there’s always someone in your orbit in need of a new tablet. While needing a new tablet too often turns into a knee-jerk buy of generic “a tablet” just to tide you over, it’s too important a piece of your tech array to just go with whatever.

Let’s be honest. We already know the Apple iPad is the only suitable choice. So rather than spending in the $800-$1,000 range on a brand new iPad, you can instead get the same premium performance while saving hundreds with a certified, refurbished Apple iPad Pro.

With brilliant 2048×1536 screen resolution and a 9.7” multi-touchscreen, users get the stellar iPad HD-quality display you’d expect from a premium Apple device for watching videos. Driven by WiFi connectivity, this 2016 model year tablet also sports 4GB of RAM, a pair of HD front and rear cameras, and a cavernous 128GB of storage space for handling all your personal and professional computing tasks.

It even arrives in near mint condition with almost no scuffing, not to mention a full inspection to make sure it works just as well as the day it was made.

Regularly $321, you can get this refurbished Apple iPad Pro at almost $60 off at just $264.99.

