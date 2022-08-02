Here’s where the M2 MacBook Air is in stock right now

Apple sells three MacBook Air models: a 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and two 13.6-inch MacBook Air models with M2 chips. Half the challenge is deciding which one to buy, the other challenge is finding somewhere with the MacBook Air in stock at the best price.

When the new M2 MacBook Air went on sale on July 8 2022, stock quickly became constrained. Now if you try to order delivery is about 3-4 weeks in the U.S. for the 8-core GPU model and 2-3 weeks for the 10-core GPU model. In the U.K. both models have a 2-3 week delay. The M1 MacBook Air is available in the U.S., but there is a 2-3 week delay in the UK.

Despite this, there are retailers in the U.S. and U.K. that have the MacBook Air to sell, some even have some pretty good discounts. You may also be able to buy an older MacBook Air until stock runs out of that model.

We’ve sought out the resellers who have the MacBook Air in stock and noted which are offering deals. For information about where to get the best deals on a MacBook Air we have a separate article.

Best places to buy the MacBook Air

The M2 MacBook Air went on sale on July 8, 2022. Below you will find details of resellers that are selling the new models at the best prices – if you are in the U.K. some resellers are already offering discounts.

U.S. retailers

Apple Store: The M1 model is in stock but the M2 models aren’t shipping for several weeks.

Apple Refurbished Store: There are several M1 models available but the M2 likely won’t appear until 2023.

Apple Education Store: Students and teachers can save on a MacBook Air, though the M2 won’t ship until late August.

Amazon: The M1 models are mostly out of stock, but M2 models are available. The 512GB Starlight model is $1,479 ($20 off).

B&H Photo: You can order an M2 MacBook Air, but stock is low and the retailer doesn’t say when it will ship.

Best Buy: M2 models are in stock and shipping immediately.

Walmart: Third-party retailers are selling M2 models through the site.

Adorama: Most models are in stock though some have a slight delay.

U.K. retailers

UK Apple Authorised Resellers

KRCS: ( M2 MacBook Air is down to £1,186.55 (£62.45 off)

Insight: M1 model is in stock.

iStore: In stock for pickup at some stores.

Select: In stock for pickup and shipping.

Western Computer: Out of stock, estimated 1-3 weeks.

Jigsaw: Stock still available for most models.

Where can I buy the MacBook Air at the best price?

Below you will find details of resellers that are selling the MacBook Air with the biggest discounts.

M2 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, 256GB, MSRP $1,199/£1,249

Retailer Price Delivery $1199 View $1199.00 Free View

M2 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/10-core GPU, 512GB, MSRP $1,499/£1,549

Retailer Price Delivery $1499 View $1499.00 Free View

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/7-core GPU, RRP $999/£999

Retailer Price Delivery $899.99 Free View Adorama $949.00 Free View $998.00 View $999.00 Free View

M1 MacBook Air, 8-core CPU/8-core GPU, RRP $1,249/£1,249 (Discontinued)