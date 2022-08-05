Unlock cheap travel with lifetime access to Dollar Flight Club for $99

If you would like to make travel more affordable this summer, Dollar Flight Club can help. This service tracks down super-cheap flights to destinations around the world — and Macworld readers can get lifetime access today for only $99 (Reg. $1,690).

Used by over one million travelers, Dollar Flight Club helps subscribers to book cheaper flights by finding secret discounts and mistake fares. The average saving is $500, and families can take up to $2,000 off the price of their vacation.

This deal lets you join the Plus+ plan for life. This means you get instant alerts for low-price flights in Business, Premium Economy, and Economy Class. You can also benefit from huge discounts at partners like Babbel, Acanela Expeditions, and Huckberry, and you get unlimited access to essential travel info.

In the words of Condé Nast Traveler: “Dollar Flight Club has an impressive track record hunting down low-priced seats.”

Order now for $99 to get your lifetime subscription, normally worth $1,690.

Dollar Flight Club Premium Plus+ Lifetime Subscription (Save up to $2K on Business, Premium Economy & Economy Class) – $99

See Deal

Prices subject to change