Quick charge your iPhone in a pinch with over 50% off this wireless charger

Current iPhones offer fantastic battery life, but they aren’t magical devices. You have to charge up eventually, especially if you’re constantly on social media, streaming videos, or playing mobile games. But you won’t always have access to an outlet, which is why keeping a portable power bank on hand is essential.

One excellent option is this Speedy Mag, a wireless charger that’s compatible with iPhone 12 and 13 models. It attaches to the back of your iPhone magnetically, allowing you to juice up seamlessly, so you don’t have to stay tethered to a wire. Measuring just 5 inches long by 3 inches wide, it’s also incredibly small, so it’ll barely make a dent in your bag or pocket. It even has built-in safeguards to keep your iPhone from overcharging, so you can simply set it and forget it.

You’ll never know when you’ll find yourself in desperate need of a power-up. This magnetic wireless charger can get your iPhone back up to speed, and it’s on sale for $49.99, over 50% off.

Speedy Mag Wireless Charger for iPhone (Black) – $48.99

Portable Power On The Go

