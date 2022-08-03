The Apple Watch Edition may have just become a collector’s item

As rumors fly that Apple is gearing up to release a new Apple Watch Pro line to replace the Apple Watch Edition this fall, the high-end smartwatch is becoming harder and harder to find. In fact, on Apple’s website nearly every model of the Apple Watch Edition is currently unavailable for purchase.

That likely means the rumors are true and the Apple Watch Edition isn’t long for this world. Apple is reportedly replacing the high-end Apple Watch with a new larger model that has a rugged case and similarly high-end materials. It would represent the first time Apple released a watch that large and distinct from the other models.

The Apple Watch Edition has had a long and expensive history. The original Edition was made of solid gold and cost and eye-watering $10,000 (and up). It was sold at boutique stores and came with a special commemorative box and cleaning cloth. Future models weren’t quite so lavish but they all had much higher price tags than the standard release:

Apple Watch Edition (Series 0): Solid Gold ($10,000-$17,000)

Solid Gold ($10,000-$17,000) Apple Watch Edition (Series 2): Ceramic ($1,249-$1,349)

Ceramic ($1,249-$1,349) Apple Watch Edition (Series 3): Ceramic ($1,249-$1,349)

Ceramic ($1,249-$1,349) Apple Watch Edition (Series 5): Ceramic ($1,249-$1,349)

Ceramic ($1,249-$1,349) Apple Watch Edition (Series 5): Titanium ($799-$899)

Titanium ($799-$899) Apple Watch Edition (Series 6): Titanium ($799-$899)

Titanium ($799-$899) Apple Watch Edition (Series 7): Titanium ($799-$899)

Apple briefly stopped selling the Apple Watch Edition in 2018, with the redesigned Series 4, but brought it back a year later. The current Apple Watch Edition isn’t Apple’s most expensive watch—that honor goes to the Apple Watch Hermes, which starts at $1,229 for a stainless steel watch with a nylon band.

It’s expected that the new Apple Watch Pro will also come in a titanium case but with a more rugged exterior to withstand extreme sports. The watch will likely make its debut alongside the iPhone 14 at an event in September.