Take $80 off Apple’s entry-level iPad with fresh all-time-low pricing

There may be reports that Apple is planning a major redesign for its entry level iPad, but we still can’t pass up a great deal when we see one: Amazon is selling the 9th generation iPad with 256GB of storage for $399, a savings of $80 off the MSRP and the best price we’ve ever seen. You can also get the 64GB model for $299 ($30 off) but we recommend spending a little more to get extra storage.

Apple’s basic iPad has a 10.2-inch display and an A13 Bionic processor along with Apple Pencil support and a 12MP FaceTime camera with Center Stage. It has Apple’s “classic” iPad design with a home button below the display, but it’s still a fantastic tablet for kids and families that will get many years of updates.

We praised the entry-level iPad as “a very capable device that will prove pleasant to use and last for years” in our 4-star review, so forget the rumors and go grab one before the price goes back up.