The Apple Watch Series 8 might not get a redesign after all

For the past two years, we’ve been hearing reports of a redesigned Apple Watch with flat edges and a thinner design. When it didn’t arrive with the Apple Watch Series 7, we assumed it would show up this year. Now a new rumor claims Apple has scrapped the new design once again.

According to ShrimpApplePro (who has an impressive track record), the base model of the Apple Watch Series 8 will look the same as the Series 7 with 41mm and 45mm displays and the same dimensions. They also say their source “doesn’t notice any new sensors visually.”

Apple Watch Series 8 leak

Note: the info is about the base series 8 only. No info abt the higher version atm

That’s not to say there won’t be internal improvements in the Apple Watch Series 8. Apple has been rumored to add a temperature sensor to the Apple Watch along with battery improvements, so there could still be big under-the-hood changes on the way. ShrimpApplePro’s source only said they didn’t “notice’ anything new about the watch, but that doesn’t mean new features won’t be there.

ShrimpApplePro doesn’t offer any details on the new “Pro” model, which is expected to bring the most obvious changes, including a larger display size and rugged titanium body. Of note, the leaker’s sources say there will no longer be a titanium option for the base models.

Apple is expected to unveil the Apple Watch Series 8 at an event in September where the iPhone 14 will also make an appearance. ShrimpApplePro says the mass production date is late August.