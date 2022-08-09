Rare sale slashes $150 off the crazy-fast Mac Studio

If you’re in the market for a flexible Mac desktop, the best option right now is Apple’s newest Mac, the Mac Studio. And today it’s cheaper than ever: Costco is selling the Mac Studio with an M1 max processor and 512GB of storage for $1,850, a savings of $149 and the best price we’ve ever seen. You don’t need to be a member to get this sale price.

The Mac Studio has been hard to find since it launched in March, but Costco has them on sale and in stock. This configuration has a 10-core CPU/24-core GPU with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. It has four Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-Z ports, HDMI, and Ethernet on the back, and two USB-C ports and an SD card slot on the front. Keep in mind it doesn’t come with a keyboard, mouse, or monitor.

In our 4.5-star review, we called the Mac Studio “worth the investment at all levels.” And that’s doubly true with this discount. So go grab one before the price goes back up on Saturday.