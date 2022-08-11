Home / Audio
Macworld Podcast: Can Apple raise its smart home IQ?

Macworld Podcast episode 803
By Michael Simon, Jason Cross and Roman Loyola, Macworld
Is a smart home revolution in the works at Apple? On this episode of the Macworld Podcast, we talk about Apple’s efforts in the smart home market and what we could see from the company in the near future.

This is episode 803 with Jason Cross, Michael Simon, and Roman Loyola.

Listen to episode 803

