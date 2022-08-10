Home
Apple fixes playback bug in iMovie and Final Cut Pro X

Here's how to update.
Roman Loyola
By Roman Loyola
Senior Editor, Macworld
Apple has released updates for iMovie and Final Cut Pro X on the Mac. Both updates fix “an issue where video frames may be out of order during playback or export.”

The update brings iMovie up to version 10.3.4, and Final Cut Pro X to version 10.6.4. Both updates are available in the Mac App Store.

How to install the update

At a glance
  • Time to complete: 10 minutes
  • Tools required: internet connection
  • Materials required: App Store app
1.

The App Store

Launch the App Store app on your Mac.

2.

Check for updates

To check for app updates in the Mac App Store, click on Updates in the left column

Click on Updates at the bottom of the left column. The App Store will check for available updates. You should see the iMovie or Final Cut Pro X update, along with any other app updates.

If you don’t see the update, check at a later time. Apple may be gradually releasing the update to users.

3.

Install the update

iMovie update

Click the Update button for iMovie/Final Cut Pro X to perform the installation. This may take a few minutes. Once it’s done, the Update will change to an Open button and you can use the app.

Roman has covered technology since the early 1990s. His career started at MacUser, and he's worked for MacAddict, Mac|Life, and TechTV.

