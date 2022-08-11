Market to your Facebook customers more effectively with LeadSync

Is your business looking for the best way to reach and engage customers? Then it simply cannot ignore Facebook. The social media giant had nearly 3 billion active users in April of this year, so building your presence on the platform could turn followers into loyal customers.

LeadSync can help you do just that. Rated 4.9 out of 5 on Capterra, this tool lets you follow up with leads effectively, keeping potential Facebook customers engaged. You’ll get notified whenever you get a new Facebook lead via email, SMS, and over 30 CRM tools such as Hubspot and Iterable, allowing you to serve your customers as soon as they show intent.

But once your business has grown, you might need new tools to qualify and convert these leads automatically. LeadSync’s Autoresponder allows you to create emails and SMS, which it sends to new leads in your stead. And with a Marketer Plan, you can manage leads for up to 25 Facebook Pages, which is helpful if you run campaigns for multiple clients.

Serve your Facebook customers as quickly and effectively as possible. You can purchase a three-year LeadSync subscription for $99.

LeadSync Marketer Facebook Lead Ad Notifications: 3-Yr Subscription – $99

Engage your Facebook Leads

Prices subject to change.